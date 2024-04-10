Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance

FHTX stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $318.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.97.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. Research analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

