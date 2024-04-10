Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down to $17.04

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.04, but opened at $16.05. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 148,331 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLNC

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,508,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,025,000 after buying an additional 2,355,849 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Fluence Energy by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,124,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.