Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Stock analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FND stock opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.47. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $2,462,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,459,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,518,000 after acquiring an additional 627,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,530,000 after acquiring an additional 300,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,537,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,327,000 after acquiring an additional 298,386 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.