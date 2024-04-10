Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,040 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.20% of Floor & Decor worth $261,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSE FND opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.47.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares in the company, valued at $27,122,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,122,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

