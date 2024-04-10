FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Position Increased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. FirstService accounts for approximately 3.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $221,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in FirstService by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,913,000 after buying an additional 776,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $56,942,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 287,863 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $28,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of FSV traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.56. 58,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.87. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $134.77 and a 52-week high of $171.94. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). FirstService had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

FirstService Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.