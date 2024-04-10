FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

