FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Upgraded to Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $125.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.37.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 5,916 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $680,872.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,607,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,363,492.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 5,916 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $680,872.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,607,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,363,492.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,984 shares of company stock worth $38,850,386 in the last three months. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in FirstCash by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FirstCash by 16.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FirstCash by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in FirstCash by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

