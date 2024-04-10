First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 145,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 86,807 shares.The stock last traded at $64.63 and had previously closed at $66.28.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $837.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

