First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 145,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 86,807 shares.The stock last traded at $64.63 and had previously closed at $66.28.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $837.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
