First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 3.9% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,343. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.68. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.