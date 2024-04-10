Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 181 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,379,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,748,807. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.