Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 7.1% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded down $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.37. 59,773,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,953,305. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

