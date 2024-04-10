Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) vs. Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Head-To-Head Survey

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) and Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Federal National Mortgage Association and Findev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal National Mortgage Association 12.36% -25.29% 0.40% Findev N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Federal National Mortgage Association shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Findev shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Federal National Mortgage Association shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal National Mortgage Association $139.99 billion 0.01 $17.41 billion N/A N/A Findev N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -8.23

This table compares Federal National Mortgage Association and Findev’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Federal National Mortgage Association has higher revenue and earnings than Findev.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Federal National Mortgage Association and Findev, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal National Mortgage Association 0 0 1 0 3.00 Findev 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federal National Mortgage Association presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.59%. Given Federal National Mortgage Association’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Federal National Mortgage Association is more favorable than Findev.

Summary

Federal National Mortgage Association beats Findev on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

(Get Free Report)

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, manufactured housing mortgage loans, and other mortgage-related securities. The Multifamily segment securitizes multifamily mortgage loans into Fannie Mae mortgage backed securities (MBS); purchases multifamily mortgage loans; and provides credit enhancement for bonds issued by state and local housing finance authorities to finance multifamily housing. This segment also issues structured MBS backed by Fannie Mae multifamily MBS; buys and sells multifamily agency mortgage-backed securities; and invests in low-income housing tax credit multifamily projects. Federal National Mortgage Association was founded in 1938 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Findev

(Get Free Report)

Findev Inc., a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc. and changed its name to Findev Inc. in October 2016. Findev Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.