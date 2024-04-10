Financial Review: BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) & Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH)

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.5% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and BurgerFi International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $9.22 million 0.51 -$3.04 million ($3.40) -1.14 BurgerFi International $170.10 million 0.08 -$30.71 million ($1.22) -0.40

Risk & Volatility

Yoshiharu Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BurgerFi International. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BurgerFi International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Yoshiharu Global has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yoshiharu Global and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A BurgerFi International 0 0 2 0 3.00

BurgerFi International has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 563.13%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global -33.01% -92.09% -22.00% BurgerFi International -18.05% -32.69% -8.73%

Summary

BurgerFi International beats Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

