Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.99 and last traded at $48.20. Approximately 957,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,591,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after buying an additional 4,189,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,143,000 after purchasing an additional 477,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,521 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.