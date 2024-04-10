Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,038 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,145,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,154,000 after purchasing an additional 141,104 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 827,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,181,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.33. 56,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.51. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $108.86 and a 12 month high of $159.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

