Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given New $512.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $458.00 to $512.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s previous close.

RACE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.57.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $420.12 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $270.08 and a 1 year high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.13.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

