Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,690 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $35,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:FICO traded down $37.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,181.61. 92,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,930. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $675.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,266.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,126.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.