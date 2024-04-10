Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) were up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.39 and last traded at $122.35. Approximately 3,628,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 18,161,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $480.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

