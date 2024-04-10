Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

XOM opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $480.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $122.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

