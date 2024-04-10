Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) is Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,451,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the quarter. Exponent makes up approximately 3.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.84% of Exponent worth $215,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 66,664 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,886 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Exponent Price Performance

Exponent stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.11. 119,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,929. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.44. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.68. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 57.44%.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

