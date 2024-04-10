Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 892.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,074,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at $11,074,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total transaction of $4,090,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,806,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,803,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 903,175 shares of company stock worth $260,851,046. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.62. The stock had a trading volume of 990,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,341. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.79. The firm has a market cap of $289.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

