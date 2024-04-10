Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $13.43 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $81.14. 1,599,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,101. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

