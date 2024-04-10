Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,863 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 88,327 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 56,987 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,000.

BND traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.31. 2,492,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,824,509. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

