Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,261 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $32,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,585,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,583. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

