Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $47,037,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 328.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after buying an additional 414,059 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -65.14 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $84,527.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,259.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,279.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,139.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $84,527.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,259.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

