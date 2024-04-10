EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVGO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares in the company, valued at $245,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,002 shares of company stock valued at $234,693. Insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 689.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVGO opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. EVgo has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $657.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.45.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

