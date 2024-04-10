Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Trading 1.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $445.00 to $457.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Everest Group traded as high as $376.06 and last traded at $376.06. 9,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 371,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.50.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EG. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Everest Group news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Kociancic bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EG. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Everest Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.13.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

