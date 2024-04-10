ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2518 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.19.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CEFD opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43.

