ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA) Announces Dividend of $0.57

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5744 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.56.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Price Performance

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.