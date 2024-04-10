ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 1,006.8% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 321,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ETAO International Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of ETAO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 191,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,682. ETAO International has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETAO International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETAO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ETAO International in the first quarter valued at $114,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETAO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ETAO International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETAO International Company Profile

ETAO International Co, Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care services. It develops healthcare ecosystem that consist online telemedicine, artificial intelligence, big data evaluation, online insurance, pharmacy, biotech, offline hospitals, and specialty clinics services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

