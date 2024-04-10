Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $55.38

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.38, but opened at $52.37. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $53.88, with a volume of 20,953 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESTA

Establishment Labs Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 357.81%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.