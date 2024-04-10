ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the period. ESCO Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.96% of ESCO Technologies worth $119,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ESCO Technologies

In related news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $90,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESE traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $102.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,190. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.15. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.77 and a fifty-two week high of $118.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Sidoti lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

