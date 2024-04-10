Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 10th (ALB, AO, CAVA, CERT, CNI, CNTY, DBD, DENN, DSGX, EQT)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, April 10th:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $156.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $137.00.

AO World (LON:AO) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a buy rating.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Cowen currently has $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

