Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 10th (ALB, AO, CAVA, CERT, CNI, CNTY, DBD, DENN, DSGX, EQT)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, April 10th:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $156.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $137.00.

AO World (LON:AO) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a buy rating.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Cowen currently has $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

