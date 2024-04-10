EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

NYSE EQT opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. EQT has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $45.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 8.0% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 66,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth about $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in EQT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EQT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,922,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,222 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

