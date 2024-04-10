Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCHW) Short Interest Down 90.9% in March

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Envoy Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:COCHW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 252,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,768. Envoy Medical has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices, such as auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

