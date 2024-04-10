Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Up 967.9% in March

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 967.9% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

EFSCP traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,476. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $20.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

