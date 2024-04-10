Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 39.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.03.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

