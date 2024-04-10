Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 67,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 144,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a market cap of $848.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $73,758.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,568.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,907 shares of company stock valued at $9,088,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after buying an additional 42,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,476.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after buying an additional 1,512,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after buying an additional 79,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,847.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 456,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 1,071.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 379,056 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Articles

