Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.64. 9,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 144,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Specifically, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $73,758.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,568.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $188,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,907 shares of company stock valued at $9,088,831 over the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,471,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.