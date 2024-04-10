Enerplus Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$27.75 to C$27.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Enerplus from C$17.50 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.67.

TSE:ERF opened at C$27.58 on Monday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$18.23 and a 52 week high of C$27.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 39.59%. The company had revenue of C$595.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total value of C$2,521,965.58. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

