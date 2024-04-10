Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) traded down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.37. 695,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,838,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 263.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 187.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 967,543 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 45.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 36,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

