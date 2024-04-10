Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Energous from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.55. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter valued at $4,244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

