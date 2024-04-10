Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1825 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

TSE:EMP.A traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$32.42. The company had a trading volume of 39,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,309. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.79. Empire has a 52 week low of C$31.45 and a 52 week high of C$40.69.

EMP.A has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.86.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

