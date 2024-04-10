Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.
NYSE EARN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,221. The company has a market cap of $133.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
