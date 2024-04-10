Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

NYSE EARN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,221. The company has a market cap of $133.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 198,193 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

