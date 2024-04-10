Ellington Financial Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Ellington Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 105.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

Ellington Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $962.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a current ratio of 46.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.77 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 78.53% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,142,000 after acquiring an additional 918,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,833,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,432,000 after buying an additional 569,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,202,000 after buying an additional 215,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 63,965 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

