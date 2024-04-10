Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives C$18.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELD. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

ELD opened at C$21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.38 and a 52 week high of C$21.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total value of C$95,498.01. In other Eldorado Gold news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total value of C$95,498.01. Insiders have sold a total of 41,338 shares of company stock worth $684,168 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

