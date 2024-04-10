Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $256.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ECL. Raymond James increased their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.82. 756,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,758. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $231.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

