eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.40 Billion

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $68.80 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,236.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $609.64 or 0.00880516 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00043882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00135199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000391 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,686,385,923,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,686,460,923,092 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

