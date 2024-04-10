Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Eastman Kodak Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $400.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.71%.
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
