Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $400.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

About Eastman Kodak

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 129,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,949,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 151,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 77,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 77,170 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.