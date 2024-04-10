Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.19.

Shares of EMN traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.41. 484,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,101. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average is $84.53. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $121,847,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 777,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

